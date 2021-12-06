Azerbaijani FM, US Assistant Secretary of State hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov and US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried had a telephone conversation on December 6, 2021, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on the latest situation in the region, including the current state of negotiations on the normalization of post-war relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Donfried named the transfer by Azerbaijan of 10 Armenian servicemen to Armenia, as well as the transfer of mine maps by Armenia to Azerbaijan as a positive event and progress in the normalization of relations.

During the telephone conversation, the parties also discussed issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as other topics of mutual interest.

News.Az