Azerbaijani FM visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb

Azerbaijani FM visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb

As part of his official visit, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat put a wreath at the memorial.

“Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb and put a wreath at the memorial. The minister paid tribute to the people who gave their lives for Croatia,” the ministry said.


