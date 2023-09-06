Azerbaijani FM visits “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb, the Foreign Ministry said on X, News.Az reports.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat put a wreath at the memorial.

“Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has visited “Voice of Croatian Victims – Wall of Pain” monument in Zagreb and put a wreath at the memorial. The minister paid tribute to the people who gave their lives for Croatia,” the ministry said.

News.Az