Azerbaijani foreign minister attends summit of CoE heads of state and government

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the 4th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Council of Europe in Reykjavik, Iceland, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

FM Bayramov embarked on a working visit to Iceland on Tuesday.

As part of his visit, the Azerbaijani minister is also scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings.

