Azerbaijani foreign minister begins official visit to Algeria
03 Nov 2025
- 03 Nov 2025 17:12
Politics
Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed on an official visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on November 3.
During his visit, Bayramov is scheduled to hold meetings with Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf, as well as other senior officials, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.