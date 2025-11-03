Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani foreign minister begins official visit to Algeria

Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov departed on an official visit to the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria on November 3.

During his visit, Bayramov is scheduled to hold meetings with Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad Ahmed Attaf, as well as other senior officials, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

