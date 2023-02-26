Azerbaijani foreign minister comments on Russian counterpart’s upcoming visit to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Azerbaijan will be a good opportunity, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists during his visit to the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Baku on Sunday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov said many issues related to the Azerbaijan-Russia agenda will be discussed during the visit.

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on February 27-28.

His trip is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the signing of the Declaration on "Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia" at the highest level on February 22, 2022.

