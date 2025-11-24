Azerbaijani foreign minister on visit to Vatican, Italy
- Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has begun an official visit to the Holy See and Italy, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.
As part of his visit scheduled for November 25-27, Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials in the Vatican and Italy, deliver a speech at a think tank, and attend other events.