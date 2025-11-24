Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani foreign minister on visit to Vatican, Italy

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani foreign minister on visit to Vatican, Italy
Photo: Azertac

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has begun an official visit to the Holy See and Italy, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, News.Az reports.

As part of his visit scheduled for November 25-27, Bayramov is expected to hold meetings with foreign ministers and other high-ranking officials in the Vatican and Italy, deliver a speech at a think tank, and attend other events.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      