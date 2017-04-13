Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Hungary

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó in the framework of a meeting ofmin

Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs that in the meeting, views were exchanged on further development prospects of bilateral relations and possible areas of cooperation.

Also, importance of continuation of mutual support in the multilateral format, within international organizations was stressed. The sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral legal framework.

Mammadyarov said that he gladly accepted the invitation by his counterpart to visit Hungary. 

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

