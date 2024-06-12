Azerbaijani foreign ministry expresses condolences to Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to Kuwait, the publication of the Ministry said on X, News.az reports.

"We are deeply saddened by the news of the fire in the city of Mangafa in Kuwait, which killed and injured dozens of people. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. In this difficult time, Azerbaijan is next to brotherly and friendly Kuwait," the publication says.To note, a fire in a multi-story apartment building in the city of Mangaf in Kuwait claimed the lives of 41 people. During the fire, it seriously injured 15 people.

News.Az