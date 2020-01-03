Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: World community's support for Azerbaijan's just position on resolving the NK conflict increased

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The main focus of our diplomatic activities is to end Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and to restore sovereignty and territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of our country", reflected in the Press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the results of the year of 2019.

"As a result of ongoing consistent diplomatic efforts, the world community's support for Azerbaijan's position on resolving the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and inviolability of international borders has increased", noted in the press release.

News.Az

News.Az