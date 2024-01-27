Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s leadership visits grave of martyr Orkhan Asgarov

+ ↺ − 16 px

The senior officials of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry led by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited the second Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to Orkhan Asgarov, who was killed last year as a result of a terrorist attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, News.Az reports.

The ministry staff laid flowers on the grave of Orkhan Asgarov.

On February 3, 2023, by the Order of the President of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Rizvan Asgarov was posthumously awarded the medal "For Service to Motherland".

A person armed with a rifle and many magazines committed a terror attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran on January 27 at 08:30. Head of the embassy’s security service Orkhan Asgarov was killed and two others were wounded while repulsing the attack. A security guard Vasif Tagiyev disarmed the attacker with courage and agility.

