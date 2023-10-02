Azerbaijani foreign minster meets with newly appointed incoming Latvian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia to the country Edgars Skuja, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Ambassador Edgars Skuja on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as the current situation in the region.

Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia since the signing and implementation of the "Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Strategic Partnership" in 2017. He noted that political dialogue, reciprocal visits and contacts between the two countries gave an impetus to further expansion of relations.

They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the political, economic, trade, transport, humanitarian, energy security, etc. fields next year as well, which will mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Bayramov provided detailed information about the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years, the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the peace and construction efforts of the country.

The FM drew the ambassador’s attention that illegal Armenian armed forces, that remained from the period of 30 years of occupation, had been withdrawn from the region as a result of anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, and the process of their disarmament had now been completed.

Ambassador Edgars Skuja thanked for the warm reception, adding that he would spare no efforts to contribute to further development of relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia.

During the meeting, the two also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.





