Azerbaijani founder-led companies in Russia see growth

Since 2021, the number of Azerbaijani founder-led companies in Russia has surged by 3.6 times.

According to local sources, the figure has grown from 292 in December 2021 to 1,037. These companies are those whose founders or co-founders are Azerbaijani citizens or Azerbaijani legal entities, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Currently, Azerbaijani citizens own 1.6 percent of companies in Russia, up from 0.7 percent at the end of 2021.

News.Az