Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team crowned European champions for 4th time

The Azerbaijan freestyle wrestling team have finished first in the overall medal table of the European Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, News.Az reports.

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg) and Haji Aliyev (70 kg) bagged gold medals for Azerbaijan.

Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97kg) claimed silver, while Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) and Georgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) grabbed bronze medals of the championships.

Georgia ranks 2nd, followed by Türkiye.

News.Az