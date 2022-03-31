Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team win European Championships in Budapest

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team have finished 1st in the overall medal table of the European Championships in Budapest, Hungary, News.Az reports. 

Azerbaijan`s Magomedkhan Magomedov (97kg) was crowned European champion.

Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Ashraf Ashirov (79kg) and Abubakr Abakarov (86 kg) bagged silver, while Turan Bayramov (74kg) and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) grabbed bronze medals of the championships.

Turkey ranks 2nd, followed by Georgia.


News.Az 

