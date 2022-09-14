Azerbaijani, French presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 13 September, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the French President expressed his concern about the latest incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.



The President of Azerbaijan pointed out that responsibility for the large-scale provocation rested squarely with the political and military leadership of Armenia and that Azerbaijan was taking retaliatory measures.

During the conversation, the parties also emphasized the importance of ensuring sustainable peace and security in the region and continuing the peace agenda.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the issue of border tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan would be put on the agenda of the UN Security Council at the initiative of France and reiterated that it was important to conduct discussions at this level on an objective basis.









News.Az