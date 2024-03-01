Azerbaijani gas crucial for Europe’s future: Albanian PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) plays an important role in Europe's energy security, said Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports citing Caliber.az.

He noted that the SGC has become a bridge of intensive cooperation, bringing countries, companies and international financial institutions closer together.

“Today we can all testify that the Southern Gas Corridor has already changed people’s lives and made Europe safer. While Europe increases LNG supplies, the Southern Gas Corridor will undoubtedly remain one of the few stable and competitive sources of pipeline gas which is supplied to the EU,” Rama said.

The prime minister stressed that Azerbaijani gas is crucial for Europe’s common future.

Rama also stressed that Albania aims to continue benefiting from the SGC by investing in renewable energy projects and developing sustainable infrastructure.

