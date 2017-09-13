Azerbaijani general comments on the military potential of Azerbaijan and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Occupying Armenia is panicking over the growth of Azerbaijan's military potential."

According to Oxu.Az, in response to the statement of Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan regarding the production of Armenian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), military expert, lieutenant-general Yashar Aydemirov said:

"We are very well aware of the current deplorable state of Armenia's economy and military industry. It's no secret that the UAVs at the disposal of the enemy country are made by handicraft, bought for nothing in other countries and are of poor quality. As for this kind of absurd statements by Vigen Sargsyan, its not his first time appearing in such style, it doesn't surprise anyone.

Basically, he makes such statements right after the Azerbaijani side makes a successful step towards military-technical cooperation with any country. This is due to the fact that occupying Armenia is panicking over the growth of Azerbaijan's military potential."

News.Az

News.Az