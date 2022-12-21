Azerbaijani, Georgian defense ministers discuss military co-op, regional security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday held a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Juansher Burchuladze in Türkiye.

At the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of both countries and noted that the development of bilateral military cooperation will contribute to ensuring stability and security in the region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The sides mentioned that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of defense is developing.

During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views on various areas of military cooperation between the countries was held, as well as regional security issues, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

News.Az