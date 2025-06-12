Azerbaijani, Georgian military medical specialists meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bilateral meeting on "Cooperation in the field of military medicine" was held in Baku between representatives of the medical services of Azerbaijani and Georgian defense ministries.



During the meeting, the Georgian delegation was presented with a briefing on the organization of medical service in the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on military medical supply, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Both delegations exchanged views on cooperation in the field of military medicine, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

As part of the meeting, the guests also visited the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s Main Clinical Hospital, Central Military and Dental Polyclinics, Military Medical Faculty, Forensic-Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Center, and Recreation Center.

News.Az