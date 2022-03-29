Azerbaijani, German FMs discuss energy co-op, regional security issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met on Tuesday with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat is paying a working visit to Germany.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of bilateral relations, energy cooperation, regional security issues, including cooperation with the European Union (EU).

During the meeting, it was noted that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and satisfaction was expressed with the high level of bilateral relations.

Minister Bayramov gave information about the latest situation in the region, issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, restoration and reconstruction work in the region, and he also shared Azerbaijan's views on the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the EU and plays an important role in Europe's energy security.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, regional and international security issues, including the situation in Ukraine.

