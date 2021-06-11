Azerbaijani government welcomes ECHR’s decision – MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government welcomes the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to reject the demand for the immediate release of 11 Armenian citizens currently held in Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said.

Abdullayeva made the due remark while answering the journalists’ question in connection with the decision of the ECHR to reject the demand for the immediate release of 11 Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az