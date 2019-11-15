Azerbaijani government`s attention to women`s rights stressed at Nairobi Summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children`s Affairs Hijran Huseynova has highlighted what the Azerbaijani government has been doing to ensure women`s rights as she addressed the Nairobi Summit on ICPD25 in the Kenyan capital, AzerTag reports.

She emphasized that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva created all the opportunities for comprehensive development of women and girls in Azerbaijan, adding that systematic work is being carried out in this area. She also noted positive results of the development of women entrepreneurship in the country.

The Summit, co-convened by the governments of Kenya and Denmark with UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, unveiled critical new data about the cost of achieving these goals. It mobilized more than 1,200 commitments from around the world, including billions of dollars in pledges from public and private sector partners. It also raised the voices of marginalized communities, youth and grassroots advocates, who were able to directly engage heads of state and policymakers about how to realize the rights and health of all people.

