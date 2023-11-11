Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov to compete in “Chess Stars” int’l tournament in Moscow

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teymur Rajabov will test his strength at the 3rd International Tournament "Chess Stars 3.0" to be held in Moscow, the capital of Russia, on December 14-19, News.Az reports.

The total prize fund of the tournament is 15 million rubles (about AZN 300,000).

The tournament will see the participation of such grandmasters as Sergey Karjakin, Alexander Grischuk, Vladislav Artemiev, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Ernesto Inarkiyev, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Francisco Vallejo (Spain) and Raunak Sadhwani (India).

