Azerbaijani Greco-Roman team crowned European champion

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team made history at the European Championships in Slovakia, emerging as the overall champions with a dominant performance.

The national team secured a total of six medals—three gold, one silver, and two bronze—earning 151 points to top the team standings, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

This remarkable achievement marks only the second time Azerbaijan has claimed the title of Europe's strongest team in the competition’s history.

Gold medals were earned by Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg). Eldeniz Azizli (55 kg) secured silver, while Ulvu Ganizade (72 kg) and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) brought home bronze.

