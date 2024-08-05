Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler heads to semi-finals at Paris Olympic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Sabah Saleh Shariati has advanced to the semifinals of the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the 130 kg weight category, defeated Alimkhan Syzdykov from Kazakhstan with a score of 4:0.Earlier, Shariati defeated Heiki Nabi from Estonia in the 1/8 finals.

News.Az