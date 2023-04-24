Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team rank 2nd at European Championships
- 23 Apr 2023 23:57
- Sports
The Azerbaijan Greco-Roman wrestling team have finished second in the overall medal table of the European Championships held in Zagreb, Croatia, News.Az reports.
The Azerbaijani wrestlers bagged two golds, three silvers and a bronze medal.
Türkiye topped the medal table, while Georgian wrestlers ranked third.