Azerbaijani gymnasts to compete in World Cup Alkmaar

Azerbaijani gymnasts will demonstrate their skills at the Dutch Trampoline Open World Cup 2024 to be held in the city of Alkmaar, the Netherlands on March 13.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Huseyn Abbasov, Mehdi Aliyev, Nijat Mirzayev and female gymnast Seljan Mahsudova.

The tournament will run until March 14.


