Azerbaijani husband donors his kidney to wife on March 8

Azerbaijani resident Amin Guliyev has made an unusual present to his wife.

On the eve of March 8 holiday, the man donored his kidney to his wife, Khazar TV channel reports.

Arzu Guliyeva has long suffered from kidney failure. Therefore, the man decided to donor one of his kidneys to her. To this end, he appealed to the Health Minister and took the advantage of the organs transplantation program.

Both currently feel well. Arzu Guliyeva says she will never forget her husband's present.

News.Az

