Azerbaijani, Iranian customs authorities discuss cooperation under e-TIR pilot project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials of the Azerbaijani and Iranian customs authorities have met in Astara to discuss cooperation under e-TIR pilot project designed to ensure full digitization of transit procedures and operations between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on a variety of issues, including the expansion of computerization process of customs clearance of international road transports through electronic platforms along the international transport corridors which pass through the territory of the two countries.

They also focused on customs regulation of international transport using advanced electronic methods and the development of a bilateral implementation plan for the coordination of activities in this area.

The sides also discussed the development of a relevant legislative framework for e-TIR pilot project.

News.Az

News.Az