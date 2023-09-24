Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs mull latest situation in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in New York, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, the pair exchanged views on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as the latest situation in the region.

The sides noted the growing dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres, and emphasized the importance of high-level meetings and interagency contacts carried out recently in a number of other areas.

Bayramov briefed Amir-Abdollahian on the challenges posed by Armenia and the so-called regime it created in Azerbaijan to regional peace and security. FM Bayramov highlighted the main reasons why Azerbaijan had taken the local anti-terrorist measures in its sovereign territory in full accordance with international humanitarian law. The Iranian minister was also informed about the process of disarmament of the illegal Armenian armed forces.

Describing the reintegration of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as a historic stage, Jeyhun Bayramov said that encouraging opportunities have emerged in this direction. FM Bayramov noted that the Yevlakh meeting on September 21 was held in a positive and constructive atmosphere, adding that relevant assistance is currently being provided by Azerbaijan regarding the issues arising from the meeting.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az