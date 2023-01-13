Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss prospects for multilateral co-op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Eli Cohen took place on January 13, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

Minister Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his appointment and wished him success in his work.

The sides praised the events and mutual visits held in 2022 on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan-Israel diplomatic relations. The officials noted that the bilateral relations between the countries have a long history, as well as emphasized the contribution of Azerbaijan's Jewish community to the development of these ties.

The ministers also discussed further prospects for the current multilateral cooperation. The sides pointed out activities of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the State of Israel, the development of relations in economy, education, trade, tourism, high technologies, and other areas, as well as expressed confidence that the opening of Azerbaijan's a trade and tourism representations in Israel, and the establishment of embassies would make a significant contribution to bilateral collaboration advancement.

Minister Bayramov briefed his colleague on the regional situation, as well as on the reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-Karabakh conflict period. He also highly commended the support of Israeli companies in this process.

During the phone conversation, the parties exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

