Azerbaijani judokas excel at Baku Grand Slam 2025

Azerbaijani judokas made a strong start at the Baku Grand Slam 2025, which is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena starting from February 14.

Ahmad Yusifov and Elshad Asadov bagged bronze medals in the men’s 60kg and 66kg weight classes, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

A total of 32 Azerbaijani judokas represent Azerbaijan across 12 weight categories at the tournament, which brought together 270 judokas from 38 countries.

News.Az