Azerbaijani judokas rank 1st at World Championships for the first time

Junior Azerbaijani judo fighters, for the first time in their history, have finished 1st in the overall medal table of the Zagreb World Championships Cadets Individuals 2023 in Croatia, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani judokas won eight medals, including two golds.

Azerbaijan’s Nihad Mamishov (-50kg) and female judoka Khadija Gadashova (-52kg) were crowned world champions.

Mahammad Mamishov (-50kg), Mahammad Musayev (-60kg), and Abil Yusubov (-66kg) bagged silver, while Mirkhalig Iskandarov (-55kg), Suleyman Shukurov (-73kg) and Ramazan Ahmadov (+90kg) grabbed bronze medals of the championships.

