Azerbaijani lawmakers to attend Euronest PA meetings in Yerevan

The Euronest Parliamentary Assembly is due to hold its committee meetings on Tuesday in Yerevan, Armenia.

Azerbaijani MPs, members of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest PA Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov will take part in the meetings, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The lawmakers will express Azerbaijan’s position on issues to be discussed at the meetings.


