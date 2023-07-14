Azerbaijani male volleyball team to vie for medals at Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games

The Azerbaijan national volleyball team will contest medals at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games to be held in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province between July 28 and August 8, News.az reports.

Azerbaijani team will consist of 12 male players.

The summer Universiade is an international multi-sports event, organised for university athletes by the International University Sports Federation.

The 12-day tournament will feature a total of 18 sports, including archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, rowing, shooting sports, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, water polo and wushu, with a cumulative total of 269 gold medals to be awarded.

The Chengdu Universiade will be the third Summer Universiade held in the Chinese mainland, following the Beijing Universiade in 2001 and the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011.

News.Az