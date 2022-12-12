Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Maltese Top Diplomats mull bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues in Belgium

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Malta Ian Borg within the framework of his working visit to Belgium, the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

The Ministers exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the regional and international situation.


