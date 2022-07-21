Azerbaijani media representatives visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 147th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press, the representatives of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), the Azerbaijan Press Council, the National Television and Radio Council, Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), as well as other print and online media outlets have today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay a wreath and flowers at his grave.

The representatives also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They then paid tribute to the founder of the Azerbaijani national press, publisher and editor of “Akinchi” newspaper, one of the founders of the national ideology of Azerbaijan Hasan bay Zardabi, and laid a wreath and flowers at his grave.

News.Az