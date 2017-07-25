Azerbaijani members of tank crew take part in draw of 'Tank biathlon' contest

Azerbaijani members of tank crew take part in draw of 'Tank biathlon' contest

Drawing procedure of teams and tank crews participated in the "Tank Biathlon" competition within the framework of the International Army Games – 2017 held at th

Leaders of the teams, trainers, members of tank crew took part in the drawing procedure, APA reports.

As a result of the draw, the Azerbaijani members of tank crew will perform in the first race, which will be held on July 29.

19 teams from Azerbaijan, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kirghizistan, China, Kuwait, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan and Uganda take part in the competition "Tank Biathlon".



The final stage of the contest will be conducted on the closing day of the Games, on August 12.

