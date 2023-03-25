Azerbaijani MFA: Armenian side not yet returned to negotiations on peace agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada has made a statement to the media regarding the views expressed by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during his interview with the Egyptian news agency Al-Qahera on March 23, 2023, Ministry told News.az.

It was noted that attempt of Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan to confuse the international community by distorting the essence of the negotiations on the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia during his interview with the Egyptian news agency Al-Qahera is completely unacceptable.

These statements of the Minister of Armenia are once again a clear example of the extent to which Armenia allows manipulations in the negotiations on the peace agreement and its frivolous approach to the process.

As is known, despite the agreed format of the peace agreement negotiations between the parties and the agreement to follow certain rules in these negotiations, the Armenian side boycotted the next round of negotiations in December and disrupted the negotiations. The Armenian side has not yet returned to the negotiations on the peace agreement.

News.Az