Azerbaijani MFA briefs Qatar on activities in liberated territories

Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and the State of Qatar has taken place in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.az.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the political consultations was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, while the State of Qatar was represented by Foreign Minister Sultan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

During the consultations, discussions covered the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian spheres, as well as inter-parliamentary relations and cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The parties also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Qatari side was briefed on the situation in the region following the conflict, including the restoration, construction, and reintegration efforts in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Previously, a meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister and Al-Muraikhi was held.

