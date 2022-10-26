Azerbaijani MFA condemns the attack on a shrine in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan condemned the terrorist attack on the shrine in Iran, the ministry said on Twitter, News.az reports.

"We deplore terror attack in Shah Cheragh Mosque in Shiraz, Iran. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims, hope for speedy recovery of those injured. As a state that has faced terrorism, Azerbaijan strongly condemns all its forms and manifestations," the ministry said.

News.Az