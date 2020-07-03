Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA congratulates Belarus on national holiday

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended congratulations to Belarus on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

“We wish the friendly people of Belarus health, peace and prosperity. We believe that the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing to the benefit of our nations,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.


