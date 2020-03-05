Azerbaijani MFA congratulates newly appointed Ukrainian FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has congratulated newly appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister, the Ministry twitted.

"We congratulate Dmytro Kuleba on his appointment as the new head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and wish him every success in his position. Our best wishes to Vadym Prystaiko in his new appointment in the Government of Flag of Ukraine. We believe Azerbaijani-Ukranian relations will be further developed and strengthened,” the Twitter message reads.

News.Az

