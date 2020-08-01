Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian foreign minister’s remarks

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Leyla Abdullayeva, on Saturday commented on Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan's recent meeting with the so-called “minister” of the puppet regime created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“Yesterday’s discussion between Mnatsakanyan and the so-called “minister” of the puppet regime on Armenia’s recent attempt to launch an attack on the border with Azerbaijan is another provocative step by Yerevan,” Abdullayeva said.

"It is obvious that holding a fictitious "meeting" with the puppet regime is nothing but self-deception," the spokesperson stressed.

As for the issue of reducing tensions and observing the ceasefire, Abdullayeva said that a ceasefire is not a solution to the conflict. “The ceasefire is aimed at eliminating the main consequences of the conflict and, above all, paving the way for comprehensive and meaningful negotiations on the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories.”

She went on to say that the ceasefire mechanisms should be viewed as a technical moment in the context of the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

“If Armenia really wants to achieve peace, then it must put an end to the fact of occupation, which is the reason for ceasefire violations, as well as to the illegal presence of its armed forces in Azerbaijani territories,” the spokesperson concluded.

News.Az