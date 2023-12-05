Azerbaijani MFA retorts to EU High Representative

+ ↺ − 16 px

"EU official's erroneous opinions which once again gravely distort the reality are unacceptable," Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said regarding the remarks of Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the EU Commission, News.az reports.

"Indifference by Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the EU Commission towards the illegal existence of the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, which was the primary source of threats to Azerbaijan and led to counter-terrorism measures, is an example of a clear bias against our country.

Given the fact that the country he has long represented was a victim of separatism, such statements by Joseph Borrell in support of separatist tendencies are surprising.

Notwithstanding the evaluation of international organizations, the allegation that Armenian residents who migrated from the region to Armenia and other countries were forcibly deported, and the deliberate exaggeration of their number, indicate a dangerous trend. This is also a disrespect for the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who have been expelled from their homes as a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide, and whose rights have not been protected.

It is known to the EU that 15,000 of the Armenians who left this territory were the personnel of the Armed Forces of Armenia. At the same time, while Armenia noted the number of Armenians who left the territory at 100 thousand people, Josep Borrell's mentioning about 150 thousand leads to a serious misunderstanding.

At the same time, such false statements by Josep Borrell undermine EU's mediation efforts and EU Council President Charles Michel's mission in this direction.

We would also like to remind the EU Representative that the use of force by Armenia against Azerbaijan and our civilians was the reason for the lasting conflict in the region for 30 years. In accordance with the norms and principles of international law, Azerbaijan took legitimate measures and resolved the conflict by military-political means.

Once again, we call the EU representative to put an end to such confrontational and provocative statements."

News.Az