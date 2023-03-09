Azerbaijani MFA sends note to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has sent a note to Iran regarding the disappearance of an Azerbaijani citizen during his trip to Iran, Spokesperson of the ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, News.az reports Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Commenting on the fact that Azerbaijani citizen, a student at the University of Jena in Germany, Farid Safarli, born 1997, has gone to the Islamic Republic of Iran on February 20, but since March 4 it has not been possible to obtain any information about him. Hajizada said that the appeal in this regard was received by the Ministry on March 9, 2023.

In order to clarify this information, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note to the Iranian Embassy in the country and is currently awaiting a response from the Iranian side.

"Appropriate measures are taken to locate a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Farid Safarli. The public will be provided with additional information on this issue. Once again, we would like to remind the citizens of Azerbaijan that after the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran on January 27, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a warning to citizens about the inadvisability of visiting the Islamic Republic of Iran unless absolutely necessary, and those who travel to this country should use extra caution," Hajizada said.

News.Az