Azerbaijani MFA shares publication on 30 years of Baku-Paris diplomatic ties
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday shared a publication marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France, News.Az reports.
Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan & France. We send our best wishes to the Government & People of the French Republic on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of our cooperation,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.