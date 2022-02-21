Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA shares publication on 30 years of Baku-Paris diplomatic ties

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday shared a publication marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and France, News.Az reports.

Today marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan & France. We send our best wishes to the Government & People of the French Republic on this occasion. Looking forward to further development of our cooperation,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

