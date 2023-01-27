Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA strongly condemns terrorist attack in Israel's Jerusalem

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, News.az reports, citing the MFA.

"We express our condolences to the family of the killed and wish a quick recovery for the injured," the ministry said.


