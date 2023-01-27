Azerbaijani MFA strongly condemns terrorist attack in Israel's Jerusalem
- 27 Jan 2023 19:46
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 181169
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-mfa-strongly-condemns-terrorist-attack-in-israels-jerusalem Copied
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at the Synagogue in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in Jerusalem, Israel, News.az reports, citing the MFA.
"We express our condolences to the family of the killed and wish a quick recovery for the injured," the ministry said.