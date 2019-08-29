Azerbaijani military band continues performing in Spasskaya Tower music festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

The military band of the Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev and the Song and Dance Ensemble of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov continues their performance at the 12th Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival in Moscow, AzerTag reports.

On the next day of the festival, Azerbaijani servicemen started their performance with national military march songs, also showed the audience the grace of Azerbaijani folk song.

The festival which is attended by over a thousand musicians, vocalists, and dancers, will last until September 1.

News.Az

News.Az