Azerbaijani military demonstrates high professionalism at int’l exercise in Türkiye

Azerbaijani military personnel participating in the international "Winter Exercise 2025" in Kars, Türkiye, have demonstrated a high level of professionalism.

The exercise, involving over 12,000 servicemen from various countries, encompasses activities such as ensuring interoperability between units during operations, testing combat skills, fire control, as well as conducting search and rescue operations and providing combat support, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. In line with the exercise scenario, tasks were conducted to destroy the shelters, equipment, and manpower of illegal armed formations through the use of artillery installations, armored vehicles, combat aircraft, and helicopters.Tactical airborne groups, descended from aircraft under challenging weather conditions, successfully carried out combat missions in mountainous terrain.The units are representing Azerbaijan with distinction in the international "Winter Exercise 2025".

